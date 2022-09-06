Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Padres.

Rojas swiped second base in the eighth inning and was one of two runs that came around on Christian Walker's two-out single. It was Rojas' 19th steal (caught three times), a career high at the MLB level. He has a history of activity on the base paths in the minors, which didn't initially show in the majors, but Rojas has been more adventurous in 2022.