Rojas started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's spring game against the Reds.

Rojas has muscled up with three home runs in the last two games. The utility infielder is 5-for-15 with three homers and six RBI over five games, while playing at second base and shortstop. He also has experience in the outfield and has been mentioned as a possible fill-in for injured right fielder Kole Calhoun (knee), but he's not yet played there this spring.