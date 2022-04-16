Rojas (oblique) has begun swinging a bat, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
That's a seemingly quick progression for Rojas, who was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. The Diamondbacks are getting by at third base with a rotation of bodies until Rojas is ready to rejoin the team.
