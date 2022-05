Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Rojas reached base safely for a sixth straight game since coming off the injured list and has swiped bags in two consecutive. He's settling in as the team's primary third baseman, although manager Torey Lovullo is shuttling three infielders -- Rojas, Nick Ahmed and Geraldo Perdomo -- between third and shortstop.