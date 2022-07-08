Rojas went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Rojas stole his sixth base (not yet caught) in 52 games during the seventh inning but was stranded at second base. The utility infielder was active on the base paths in the minors, notching double-digit steals in 2018 and 2019, but Rojas has been slightly less aggressive at the major-league level.