Rojas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
The lefty-hitting Rojas will sit for the third time in five games this season, with all of his absences coming against left-handed pitching. Despite his lower usage thus far, Rojas should see the larger share of playing time at third base this season while the righty-hitting Evan Longoria seemingly fills a short-side platoon role.
