site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas isn't in Arizona's lineup Monday against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Rojas will take a seat Monday with lefty-throwing Tyler Anderson on the bump for Los Angeles. Emmanuel Rivera will take over third base in his absence and bat fifth in the order.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read