Rojas (finger) has taken batting practice and is targeting a return this weekend, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Rojas is still dealing with a level of discomfort and range-of-motion issues in his left pinky finger, and he may not be 100 percent for another month or so. That means he'll have to manage the pain. Rojas is tentatively scheduled to take live at-bats in a simulated game Wednesday. If that goes well, manager Torey Lovullo wants to see him play in a minor-league rehab game or two before coming off the injured list.