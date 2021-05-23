Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Rojas started in right field as Josh Reddick moved to center for the resting Ketel Marte. It was the third straight game with a two-base hit for Rojas, who has a nine for the season, tied for the lead among Diamondbacks hitters. The 27-year-old utility player continues to get regular playing time, filling in at second base and outfield while Arizona copes with injuries to Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) and Kole Calhoun (hamstring), both of whom are expected out until mid-June or later. Rojas has taken advantage of the opportunity, positing a career-high slash line (.288/.354/.485) over 147 plate appearances.