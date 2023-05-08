Rojas went 0-for-3 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Nationals.

Rojas hadn't drawn a walk since April 23, and he hit just .190 (4-for-21) in that span. The infielder is still regularly hitting leadoff versus right-handed pitchers, but he has a modest .263/.315/.343 slash line through 111 plate appearances this season. He's added 18 BI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases, but he's yet to hit a home run in 28 contests.