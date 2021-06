Rojas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double and strikeout in a 7-1 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Rojas accounted for Arizona's lone run with his fifth inning homer off St. Louis starter Wade LeBlanc and later doubled to lead off the seventh but was left stranded. It was the utility man's fourth straight start with two hits as he's 8-for-19 over his past five games though the double and homer tonight were his first extra-base hits in the stretch.