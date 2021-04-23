Rojas went 2-for-4 with his first stolen base of the season in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Reds.

Rojas had been on the bench since Sunday before getting the start in right field in the series finale in Cincinnati. This was Rojas' second multi-hit game in his last two starts; the full-time experiment did not last long, but perhaps manager Torey Lovullo will ride the hot hand this weekend in Atlanta.