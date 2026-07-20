Diamondbacks' Juan Burgos: Expected to be called up Monday

Burgos is expected to be called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Burgos will join the Diamondbacks' major-league roster ahead of the team's three-game series at home versus the Athletics beginning Monday. The right-handed pitcher has appeared in one contest with Arizona so far this season, giving up one run on two hits over 1.1 innings against the Rays on June 26. In order to make room for Burgos with the big-league club, southpaw Philip Abner is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.