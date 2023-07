The Diamondbacks have selected Sim with the 148th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Sim hit 13 home runs in 141 at-bats last season at the University of San Diego and features a power-first bat, but he still has a solid contact tool. The 21-year-old may primarily play first base at the professional level but has also played at third and both outfield corners to solid results.