Calhoun (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The 33-year-old has been on the injured list since April 28 and was ruled out 6-8 weeks after undergoing a procedure to excise the left semitendinosus tendon in his left hamstring, so the move won't significant affect his recovery timeline. Calhoun will now be eligible to be activated at the tail end of the original timetable in late June.
