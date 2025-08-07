Backhus (0-2) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Backhus got the call in the eighth inning after San Diego put two runners on base with one out. The lefty reliever managed to get the next two batters out to preserve an Arizona one-run lead, but he couldn't carry that over to the ninth. In that ninth frame, Ryan O'Hearn led off with a solo homer that tied the score, and a Jose Iglesias RBI-single three batters later gave the Padres the lead while setting Backhus up for the loss. Backhus had earned his first career save two days earlier and appears to be in contention for save chances in an unsettled Diamondbacks bullpen that just lost Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) for at least 60 days.