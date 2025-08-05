Backhus allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter over two innings to earn the save in Monday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Backhus entered the game in the eighth inning when Arizona was up 5-2, and he got a little insurance from his teammates before staying in for the ninth. Backhus was one of three relievers available who hadn't pitched on either of the last two days, so his staying in for a two-inning save was likely a bit of bullpen management by manager Torey Lovullo. The Diamondbacks' bullpen has lost a number of closer candidates, but Backhus is not expected to be at the top of the list -- Kendall Graveman and Jalen Beeks are the current favorites for saves following Kevin Ginkel's (shoulder) placement on the injured list Monday. Overall, Backhus has an underwhelming 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 14.1 innings while adding five holds as a 27-year-old rookie this season.