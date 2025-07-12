Backhus (0-1) was the losing pitcher in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. He allowed one run on two hits and hit a batter over a third of an inning.

Backhus entered a tied game in the bottom of the ninth inning in and got the first batter out, before the Angles walked off with the win. The rookie has emerged as a name to monitor in the Diamondbacks' bullpen, which has suffered a string of injuries to closers. The left-hander entered Friday with a 1.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with five holds over his first 10 outings (9.2 innings).