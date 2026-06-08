Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Lands deal with Arizona

Kepler (suspension) and the Diamondbacks agreed to terms Sunday on a one-year contract, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kepler is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, but he will now have a team to return to once the ban is lifted. As a member of the Phillies in 2025, Kepler slashed .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs, 58 runs 52 RBI and three steals over 474 plate appearances during the regular season. He'll remain on Arizona's restricted list until his suspension is concludes June 24, but he'll be able to stay sharp in the meantime by playing in minor-league games over the next couple of weeks.