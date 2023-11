Otanez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Otanez has received an invitation to major-league spring training as part of the deal. The 26-year-old posted a 6.08 ERA with 28 walks over 37 innings between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno in 2023, although he also fanned a whopping 61 batters. Otanez has never appeared in the majors.