Castro (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Sunday. He struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning.

Castro worked the ninth inning in his last two appearances, picking up a save and a win. After he was lit up for three runs a week ago while pitching on a third consecutive day -- his 16th outing in 34 games -- manager Torey Lovullo tweaked bullpen rotations to keep arms fresh. Castro and Andrew Chafin remain in high-leverage roles, including important ninth-inning situations.