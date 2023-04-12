Castro allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers.
Castro entered with Arizona trailing, 1-0, and allowed a pair of inherited runners to score then two of his own. The outing was the first blemish in four appearances for the right-hander, who typically works in the final third of close games.
