Castro has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over six scoreless Cactus League innings.
It's no surprise that Castro will make the roster, but his power arm could be utilized in high-leverage spots for a bullpen whose late-inning patterns are still taking shape. He's in the mix for save opportunities with Scott McGough and Kevin Ginkel as Opening Day looms. All three have posted strong springs.
