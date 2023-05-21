Castro picked up the save Saturday against the Pirates. He allowed one walk while striking out three over one scoreless inning.

Castro set a season-high in strikeouts Saturday, sending Ji Hwan Bae, Connor Joe and Jason Delay back to the dugout after walking Rodolfo Castro to open up the ninth inning. After starting out the season firmly behind Andrew Chafin as the Diamondbacks' primary closer, Castro has received back-to-back save opportunities and converted each of them without allowing a single hit or run. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Diamondbacks' use of Chafin and Castro moving forward, in case one of the two begin to pull away with the closing job.