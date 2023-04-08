Castro walked one and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his first hold in Friday's 6-3 comeback win over the Dodgers.
Castro gave the Diamondbacks four outs before giving way to Andrew Chafin for the save. The right-hander with the high-90s fastball has yet to allow a run or hit in three outings while walking two and fanning five over 3.2 innings. As manager Torey Lovullo navigates end-game roles, he'll continue to mix and match relievers. Both Castro and Chafin have earned high-leverage opportunities late in games.
