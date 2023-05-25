Castro was not used for a save opportunity in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

None of Arizona's most trusted bullpen arms were available due to heavy usage this week. Castro had pitched three of the last four days, as had Andrew Chafin and Kyle Nelson. With a 5-3 lead entering the ninth inning, manager Torey Lovullo tried to get by with Jose Ruiz, but he allowed a two-run home run with two outs that sent the game into an extra frame.