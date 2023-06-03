Castro allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Castro put two of the first three batters aboard in the ninth inning, but got a flyout from Ozzie Albies and a groundout from Orlando Arcia to avoid disaster. This was Castro's 11th straight scoreless appearance, a span in which he's picked up five of his six saves this year while adding two holds and two wins. The right-hander continues to get late-inning work as a result of his strong pitching -- he's at a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings this year, bringing stability to the back end of Arizona's bullpen. Andrew Chafin remains Castro's primary competition for save chances in what's become a two-man committee.