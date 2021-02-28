Ahmed said he jammed his shoulder toward the end of summer training camp last year, which impacted him at the plate and in the field, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed said the injury was never serious enough to prevent him from playing, but a nagging pain caused him to alter his throws and may have contributed to a 2-for-31 slump to start the season. The two-time Gold Glove winner's fielding percentage dropped from .979 to .963 as did his DRS (from 17 to 4). Ahmed has improved at the plate since his early years and had a career-high 19 home runs and .753 OPS in 2019.