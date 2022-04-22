Ahmed (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he's starting at shortstop and batting sixth versus the Mets.

Ahmed was sidelined for the first two weeks of the season by shoulder inflammation, but he'll make his debut Friday against the Mets. The 32-year-old hit .221/.280/.339 with five home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 129 contests during the 2021 campaign.