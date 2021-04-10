Ahmed (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Ahmed dealt with right knee inflammation late in spring training that forced him to miss the start of the regular season, but he'll be eligible to make his season debut early as Saturday. Ahmed should take over as the Diamondbacks' everyday shortstop once again now that he's healthy.
