Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 18-7 win over the Nationals.

Ahmed was one of several Arizona hitters to tee off Saturday, with his performance spelling to an emphatic end to a brief five-game skid in which he went 2-for-17 with one RBI and one run. He'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, occupying shortstop and batting seventh.