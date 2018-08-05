Ahmed went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, four RBI and three runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 win over the Giants.

With 12 home runs and 35 extra-base hits in the first half, Ahmed had already locked up a career-best season in terms of power production, but he's only enhanced his slugging output since the All-Star break. Through 15 games out of the break, Ahmed has supplied four home runs, four doubles and a triple to go along with a whopping 19 RBI. The season-ending injury to Jake Lamb (shoulder) ensures that new acquisition Eduardo Escobar won't threaten Ahmed's role as the everyday shortstop, giving the latter a fairly stable fantasy outlook for the rest of the 2018.