Ahmed (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Just as Ahmed was on the verge of a return from a broken right hand, he was hit by a pitch on the same hand during a rehab game in August, necessitating wrist surgery. He took a step forward at the plate last season, but was still a below-average hitter. Ahmed will likely be limited to a utility role throughout 2018.