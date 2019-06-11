Ahmed (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Tuesday against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed was lifted from Sunday's series finale due to a bruised left foot, but after sitting out Monday, he'll be ready to roll for the second contest of the series. He's slashing .268/.323/.407 with four homers, 25 RBI and four stolen bases through 65 games this season

