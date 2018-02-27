Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Back in game action after wrist surgery
Ahmed (wrist) is 2-for-4 with a double in two spring games.
Ahmed missed time last season due to hand and wrist injuries, but it seems like that is all behind him at this point. He's currently in the mix for starting duties in the Diamondbacks' middle infield, and his chances of garnering a prominent role increased following the trade of Brandon Drury to the Yankees. Ahmed will need to outperform Ketel Marte and Chris Owings (finger) this spring to prove he deserves regular playing time, though.
