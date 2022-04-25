Ahmed started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.

As part of a plan to ease Ahmed back into the lineup after missing the start of the season with a shoulder injury, he returned to the lineup Sunday after a planned off-day Saturday. After going hitless in his debut Friday, the 32-year-old infielder collected his first hits of the season Sunday. It's unclear how long the Diamondbacks plan to ease the shortstop back into a more consistent presence in the lineup.