Ahmed went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's 15-8 win over the Red Sox.

The slugging Diamondbacks continued to bash through the early stages of the season. Arizona ranks third in runs (56) and leads in slugging (.578). Ahmed, who's hit safely in seven of eight games, has contributed five extra-base hits, five RBI and a team-high eight runs to the mix while hitting in the lower third of the order.