Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Batting second Sunday
Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Nationals.
With southpaw Gio Gonzalez twirling for the Nationals, the Diamondbacks will hold out three key left-handed bats, including outfielder Jarrod Dyson. That opens the door for Ahmed, who typically bats out of the sixth or seventh spot, to receive his most favorable lineup assignment of the season. He'll be nestled right between David Peralta, who homered twice Saturday, and Paul Goldschmidt, who owns a .927 OPS on the campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits three-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes deep vs. Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hit drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hitless streak with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Records hit, walk in return•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...