Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Nationals.

With southpaw Gio Gonzalez twirling for the Nationals, the Diamondbacks will hold out three key left-handed bats, including outfielder Jarrod Dyson. That opens the door for Ahmed, who typically bats out of the sixth or seventh spot, to receive his most favorable lineup assignment of the season. He'll be nestled right between David Peralta, who homered twice Saturday, and Paul Goldschmidt, who owns a .927 OPS on the campaign.