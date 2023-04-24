Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to San Diego.
Ahmed hit the first of back-to-back blasts in the seventh inning for his first round-tripper of the season. So far, so good for Ahmed, who had shoulder surgery in 2022 and has hit well out of the gate. The 33-year-old shortstop is 14-for-36 (.304) with four extra-base hits, three steals, seven RBI and five runs scored. He's not yet taken a walk, which is a trait endemic to the team -- Arizona is last in MLB with 45 walks in 23 games -- but his 17.4 K% is down from 22.2 percent over the last three seasons.
