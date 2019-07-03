Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Ahmed took Dodgers' starter Ross Stripling deep in the second inning to stake the Diamondbacks to an early three-run lead that they would eventually relinquish. It was a positive start to July after Ahmed struggled with a .216 average in June. Overall, he is slashing .258/.307/.424 with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in this season.

