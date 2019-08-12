Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Ahmed has slowly provided power for the Diamondbacks in 2019 while maintaining a better batting average than he did last season when he bopped a career-high 16 homers along with a .234 average. Sunday's blast was Ahmed's 12th while the shortstop is hitting a career-best .264.

More News
Our Latest Stories