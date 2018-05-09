Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday in 12 innings.

Ahmed's base hit in the fourth inning ended an 0-for-19 skid at the plate dating back to May 1. The shortstop's season batting average has dropped from .261 to .227 during that span, and while he's unlikely to become much of an asset in that area even with some better luck on balls in play, Ahmed at least remains playable in NL-only and very deep mixed leagues thanks to his power spike. He's on pace for his first double-digit homer campaign, with a career-high 41.5 percent flyball rate supporting the notion that Ahmed has adjusted his approach to sell out for more power.