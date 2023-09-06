Ahmed went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Ahmed had a couple of chances with runners in scoring position but was unable to deliver against the team with the worst record in the National League. The shortstop has just one hit in 22 at-bats over the last 10 games. Ahmed, who has a career .739 OPS against left-handers, was in the lineup against Colorado southpaw Kyle Freeland, but the shortstop's season OPS against lefties fell to .404 following the loss.