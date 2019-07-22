Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Collects two hits in loss
Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers.
Ahmed has been on base regularly since the break, going 10-for-29 along with six walks. That's led to five RBI and five runs scored in nine games. He hasn't been a standout in any one aspect, like last season's 16 home runs, but he has been a modest contributor across the board from the shortstop position. Ahmed is slashing .269/.322/.428 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, six stolen bases and 51 runs scored.
