Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers.

Ahmed has been on base regularly since the break, going 10-for-29 along with six walks. That's led to five RBI and five runs scored in nine games. He hasn't been a standout in any one aspect, like last season's 16 home runs, but he has been a modest contributor across the board from the shortstop position. Ahmed is slashing .269/.322/.428 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, six stolen bases and 51 runs scored.