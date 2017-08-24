Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could move rehab to Triple-A soon
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Ahmed (hand) could soon move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports.
As he attempts to work his way back from a fractured right hand, the shortstop has already appeared in three rehab games for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League club, going 0-for-7 with two walks in those contests. Though Ahmed hasn't found much success at the plate, Lovullo said that all reports he's received have been encouraging, particularly with how the 27-year-old has looked in the field. Ahmed plans to meet with the Diamondbacks when they return to Arizona following Thursday's road series finale with the Mets, at which point the rest of his rehab assignment should be mapped out.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Resumes hitting, throwing Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: No timetable for hitting•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Has pins removed from hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...