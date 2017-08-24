Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Ahmed (hand) could soon move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports.

As he attempts to work his way back from a fractured right hand, the shortstop has already appeared in three rehab games for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League club, going 0-for-7 with two walks in those contests. Though Ahmed hasn't found much success at the plate, Lovullo said that all reports he's received have been encouraging, particularly with how the 27-year-old has looked in the field. Ahmed plans to meet with the Diamondbacks when they return to Arizona following Thursday's road series finale with the Mets, at which point the rest of his rehab assignment should be mapped out.