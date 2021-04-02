Ahmed (knee) could make his season debut Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed, who was hobbled by knee soreness for much of March, was unavailable for Opening Day in San Diego, but manager Torey Lovullo left open the possibility that Ahmed could play Friday. "We'll keep pushing it back 24 hours and keep having the same conversation," Lovullo said. Josh Rojas filled in at shortstop Thursday.

More News