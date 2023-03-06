Ahmed (forearm) will most likely start at shortstop Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monday would be Ahmed's debut after missing the first week-and-a-half of Cactus League with a forearm/wrist injury. He entered camp coming off shoulder surgery, but that was not considered a major issue prior to the latest injury.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Experiencing forearm tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't play in spring opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: OK for spring training•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Done for the year•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Shifts to 60-day IL•