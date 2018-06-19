Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Cracks double digits in homers
Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and two runs Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 win over the Angels.
Ahmed's deep drive to center field in the eighth inning bounced off the glove of Mike Trout and over the fence for the shortstop's 10th home run of the season, marking the first time in his career he has reached double digits in the category. After recording just 13 hits in May, Ahmed has already surpassed that total in June (16), with seven of those hits going for extra bases. Though Ahmed's .204 ISO is nearly 40 points above his previous career best, the fact that he focused on retooling his swing path this spring in order to tap into more power offers hope that his slugging production won't regress much from here.
