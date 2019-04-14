Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Cracks sixth double
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.
Ahmed hit his sixth double and collected a fifth multi-hit game over 15 games, but couldn't deliver in the most crucial moment with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. His sharp comebacker was expertly handled by Padre reliever Trey Wingenter, who initiated a 1-2-3 double play. Ahmed continues to hit, slashing .310/.323/.466, but remains in the lower third of a Diamondbacks batting order that has cooled off since a hot first week.
