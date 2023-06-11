Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Ahmed got the Diamondbacks on the board with a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning and has now hit safely in three straight contests. The long ball was only his second of the season as the shortstop continues to split time at the position with Geraldo Perdomo, with the former starting predominantly against left-handed pitching. Ahmed will now look to extend his hitting streak to four games after previously going hitless in six straight.